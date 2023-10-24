The last year has arguably been the toughest many across the Cabonne shire have faced in recent memory.
The floods that ripped through most of the region displaced hundreds of people and killed two.
This is a look back at the events of the days, weeks and months that have passed since that unforgettable morning, one now firmly etched into the region's history as one of the worst natural disasters to hit the area.
Molong is left devastated by a record-breaking flood, one many long-time residents deemed worse than the 2005 disaster.
The devastation is similar in Eugowra, where those on the ground detailed the impact of the 'inland tsunami' that roared through the village.
"The scenes we saw when driving into Eugowra were some of the worst we have ever seen, the town looked like it had been hit by an inland tsunami," Unit Commander and Eugowra Sector Commander Christian Young said.
The Eugowra flood disaster turns deadly, with confirmation NSW Police recover the body of missing woman Diane Smith, 60, who was first reported missing the morning of the flood.
The search for missing 85-year-old man Ljubisa 'Les' Vugec continues. He's found three days later, having tragically perished in the flooding as well. They are the two fatalities from the disaster.
Ninety per cent of the town of Eugowra was devastated by the flooding, Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty reveals.
He's able to get to ground zero a couple of days after the flooding. He details the disaster and says: "I haven't seen anything like it. It's one horrific sight."
Houses are picked up and moved as far as 200 metres from their original location. Much of the town has been evacuated. Hundreds of people have arrived to help with the clean-up.
The emotional impact of the disaster becomes telling as a former police officer confronts then NSW premier Dom Perrottet over the response to a flash flooding 'tsunami' that decimated Eugowra. It was the premier's first visit to the flood-ravaged town.
As the Central West grapples with the enormity of the floods, the Central Western Daily's editor - alongside those from Bathurst and Dubbo - Nick McGrath asks what our leaders, our lawmakers, plan to do to protect the disaster-weary Australians who call the bush home.
The letter calls for more support for battling areas of the Cabonne shire that were smashed by flooding. Their journey to find any form of normal post-November 14 will be a long one.
The letter reads, in part: The short window of time between devastating drought and flood has revealed inescapable truths about how unprepared we are to deal with these climate extremes, extremes that are predicted to become more prevalent.
It is not acceptable that in the past two and a half years, our region has faced:
Member for Orange Phil Donato calls on the state government to undergo a "complete reset in thinking" around regional infrastructure following the critical failures in essential areas, like water, in the last half-a-decade across the Central West.
Mr Donato says it's going to take an extensive period of months and years to get the community of Eugowra back up on its feet, and potentially "billions of dollars to recover, when you look across the whole state".
Anthony Albanese lands in Eugowra, alongside premier Dom Perrottet, and tours the devastation for around 90 minutes. He's flown directly from Canberra by helicopter.
Small businesses and not-for-profit organisations in Eugowra and across Cabonne smashed by the horrific flooding last week could be eligible for up to $50,000 in grants, the PM reveals during his visit.
Central West residents need to be prepared for widespread grass fires fueled by record rainfall, according to a former NSW Fire and Rescue Commissioner.
Greg Mullins said grass fires are likely across Western NSW in the near future and said recent catastrophic flooding in the region had heralded in "an era of unnatural disasters".
Close friends detail the horrors of the morning their beloved town was also washed away by horrendous, record-breaking flooding. It's the first time the trio - Carol Monahan, Marianne Skeers and Liz Adams - is able to share their stories.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee calls for action after flood-ravaged communities remain waiting for grant funds.
"It's important for (political leaders) to come and have a look at how serious it is because they're the decision-makers," Mr Gee said.
While other townships in the Cabonne Shire have had visits from federal government officials since November 14, the pain and anguish in Cudal remains relatively unheard of.
More than a month on, cars remain in paddocks and many townspeople there feel forgotten, which is why resident Greg Wiltshire says the time has come to raise the alarm for more support.
Over two-thirds of rapid damage assessments (RDAs) in Eugowra resulted in the buildings being classed as uninhabitable.
Data obtained by the Central Western Daily revealed of the 632 assessments carried out by NSW State Emergency Service (SES), 459 came back with a not habitable tag.
Residents across Eugowra reflect on the disaster in the months after the devastation, and many are still grappling with the pain and sadness.
Ken Woodford is still living in a government-issued caravan at the showgrounds on the outskirts of town, cut in half by the Mandagery Creek. While Graham Arnoll is not even physically able to climb the step descent into the pod home set aside for him. The 87-year-old now has a walking cane and his makeshift home, not yet liveable, is "six feet in the air".
Those same people are extremely thankful for the help they received in the wake of the disaster, but as time wore on it became increasingly clear many in the town would be left to "our own devices".
"But everyone's getting disheartened because people are having trouble with insurance companies and the rest," Mr Woodford said.
Orange MP Phil Donato says not enough is being done to help get the community of Eugowra back on its feet, and calls on governments of all levels to be "bold and brave" to safe guard the Cabonne shire and the wider Central West from future flooding disasters.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese vows to work alongside the Nationals to help flood victims in Eugowra get support for housing, following questions in Parliament from leader of the Nationals David Littleproud.
"This is a step in the right direction for much-needed support in Eugowra," Mr Littleproud said.
"I'd like for it to be said to the politicians, how about you go and live in a caravan for 12 months, look at your house that's been washed away, then live in a pod for another two years."
Those are the words of Sue Cross, a Eugowra resident who feels her town has been ignored by the state Labor government.
More needs to be done to help the Cabonne communities lashed by flooding in November, and there's still no sign of help from state government.
In an often scathing speech aimed at both sides of parliament, Independent MP Andrew Gee describes our region's roads as war-zone like and said the "feelings of grief and loss in our communities are palpable" still.
"This has been an appalling failure by the major parties," Mr Gee said on the floor in Canberra.
Anthony Albanese and Chris Minns appear set to visit Eugowra in the lead-up to the one year anniversary of the flooding tragedy that claimed two lives.
The Prime Minister pledged to visit Eugowra for a second time during Question Time on Thursday, September 14 in response to a question raised by Independent Member for Calare, Andrew Gee.
Eugowra residents still wait to learn if they'll benefit from a similar package to that the Northern Rivers received after severe flooding in Lismore in 2022.
It is called the Resilient Homes Program and according to the NSW government website offers home buybacks, home raising to elevate liveable areas above a property-specific flood level, or home retrofit or repair liveable areas to improve flood resilience.
