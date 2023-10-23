Orange's NAIDOC week started on Monday with a street march in the central business district and ending with ceremonies in Robertson Park.
The theme, 'For Our Elders' invited all Australians to acknowledge indigenous history dating back tens of thousands of years and to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, according to deputy mayor Gerald Power.
The ceremony included traditional dances, a flag raising, award presentations and a sausage sizzle.
Celebrations continue throughout the week, including an exhibition at Orange Regional Museum and a the NAIDOC Community Awards Night on Saturday at the Ex-Services club.
