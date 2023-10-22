CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude was at Factory Comedy for the Joel Creasy and Rhys Nicholson show, then she went to Ladies Night for NAIDOC Week at the Orange Botanical Gardens. Jude also attended the Business Orange Small Business Month luncheon at The Remington.
On Saturday Jude went along to Boys Toys show n' shine at West Orange Motors and the 2023 Wine Festival event a Night of Epicurean Delights at Philip Shaw Winery.
On Sunday Jude took some photos at the Cadia Open Day at Orange Showgrounds.
