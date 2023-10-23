Central Western Daily
Updated

Daniel Duggan has November extradition hearing delayed

By Jack Gramenz
Updated October 23 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Hundreds of documents from secretive government agencies will be key to demonstrating overtly political aspects of the United States' request to extradite an ex-fighter pilot and Australian citizen, his lawyer says.

