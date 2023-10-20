Demolition of the Lords Place revamp has been put on hold.
Work is yet to begin more than a fortnight after all-but-two councillors voted to tear out the controversial $1.58 million overhaul.
On Tuesday, Orange City Council CEO David Waddell revealed his staff plan to hold off until after a costings report is published in November.
He said businesses along the street would first be contacted about the possibility of retaining some installations, noting some may want their dining decks to stay.
"It's concerning," Cr Jeff Whitton told the Central Western Daily this week.
"The dismantling needs to start immediately.
"This is not a steering committee. It sounds like council is still trying to enforce a steering committee and chat with people.
"The community deserves to know what the cost is going to be but, irrespective the action to dismantle Lords Place is not based on costs ... it is being dismantled regardless."
On October 3 councillors voted 9-2 to remove shade structures, green and blue paint on the road, outdoor furniture, pot plants and most dining decks. The deck in front of Creme and Nimrods may stay, subject to approval from owners.
"I can't see why it hasn't started. The resolution was very clear," Cr Kevin Duffy said.
"Putting it in, the [work began] within 12 hours ... which didn't give us time to have a rescission motion.
"Most of the stuff can be gone within a half a day. They can do it in the middle of the night like they did last time."
Cost of demolition works are unclear. The project has so far blown about $180,000 over budget, with a total bill of $1,580,000 already estimated.
Works have proven controversial since being approved on October 18, 2022. Many business owners told the Central Western Daily at the time further consultation had been promised immediately prior to tree removals.
In September almost every business on the street signed a petition requesting an independent investigation, and exploration into the viability of demolishing the installations.
The CWD understands council staff emailed Lords Place south businesses on Friday afternoon to detail how the reversal will work. "Staff will now work through a process with you all (and with our Council) to get to the end point," the email read.
