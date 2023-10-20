Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council
Council

Lords Place demolition put on hold by Orange City Council

William Davis
By William Davis
October 21 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Demolition of the Lords Place revamp has been put on hold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.