Construction of an entire new suburb has been given the greenlight in Orange. Plans for a new multi-million dollar greyhound track are meanwhile on ice.
The conservatorium and planetarium project, a major new CBD hotel development, and a proposal to improve safety during heat waves were also raised at Orange City Council this week.
Mayor Jason Hamling returned to the top chair following an extended absence.
Almost every decision of significance was made in a closed meeting. The sizable crowd was left waiting outside for well over an hour-and-a-half.
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep-dive stories will be published in coming days.
A new suburb offering affordable housing will be built by Landcom on a 20 hectare block off Redmond Place at the south-east entrance to Orange.
Details have not been released, but an early draft plan comprised "up to" 230 residences, small shops, parks, and cycle paths. Between 46 and 69 homes would be designated "affordable" under this plan.
The initial offer to buy the old trotters track for a greyhound 'Centre of Excellence' was rejected, but negotiations will continue via council CEO David Waddell.
Up to $18.5 million of ratepayer money will be forked out for the conservatorium and planetarium development. Renascent Australia is confirmed as the preferred constructor.
The "Orange Hotel" development at 273-281 Peisley Street was approved unanimously. The project will cost about $9 million and comprise 80 rooms, as many parking spots, a breakfast bar and business centre.
A push from Cr David Mallard for a "heat wave action plan" to confront dangers of climate change in Orange was rejected. Council staff will instead promote safety information through social media.
"When you start talking about El Ninos and all these other Ninos you've got running around, you tend to think that this is just straight out of Greens policy," Cr Kevin Duffy said in opposition.
"I don't need to be a rocket scientist to walk out and say: 'God, it's hot. I've got to put a hat on.'
"What we're actually doing when we do this is we're virtually telling all our residents they don't know whether something's hot or cold."
All councillors and mayor Jason Hamling were in attendance.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for November 9, 2023.
