Two men have been arrested in the water at Suma Park Dam after an outrageous police chase through Orange.
Officers pursued an allegedly-stolen Mazda BT50 ute along Millthorpe Road and into Orange about 6.40am, Monday.
The chase continued to a private property on Icely Road. The vehicle drove into blackberry bushes and both men ran off.
"The pair were located a short time later and a foot pursuit ensued," a statement from police said.
A police boat was called when the duo - aged 22 and 24 - escaped into Suma Park Dam. They allegedly spent about an hour in the water before surrendering.
Both men are assisting with inquiries at Orange Police Station.
