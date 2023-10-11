Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Voice could 'streamline' healthcare in Orange: OAMS' Alisha Agland

William Davis
By William Davis
October 11 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Days before residents head to the polls, an Orange healthcare provider has laid out why it believes a Voice to Parliament could improve services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.