With a date now locked in for the Voice to Parliament referendum, campaigners have a message for Orange residents: "If you don't know, find out."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese kicked off the official six-week campaign period on Wednesday, confirming voters across Australia will go to the polls October 14, 2023.
The Voice to Parliament campaign aims to enshrine constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians and establish a body to advise the federal parliament on Aboriginal affairs including health, education, jobs, and housing.
Following the Prime Minister's speech, Orange deputy mayor Gerald Power - who is supporting the cause - told the Central Western Daily: "I would like people to be considering really fact finding for themselves in relation to both the 'yes' and 'no' campaigns.
"The amount of negative and just false information out there is just amazing. It is absolutely gobsmacking.
"I urge our community to really find out and speak to people in relation to a clear understanding of what this is: a simple, simple motion. It'll have two main things, better outcomes for people ... and constitutional recognition. It's as simple as that."
Member for Calare Andrew Gee defected from the National Party in 2022, in part citing its decision to oppose a voice to parliament. He said:
"With all the hustle and bustle of daily life, a lot of people haven't had much of a chance to look into the referendum yet. Now that we have a date, more people will be thinking about it and reaching out to get the facts, and I think that's really positive.
"On the 14th of October, the people will have the power to decide what direction our nation will take. A yes vote will mean recognising Indigenous Australians in the constitution, and letting them have a say on matters that affect them. A no vote will mean things stay the same.
"There's been a lot said about the Voice, and given some of the inaccurate claims being made it can get confusing, so it's important to get the facts. What's clear is that, despite decades of well-intentioned governments, things aren't working.
"Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples have lower life expectancy, higher suicide rates, higher infant mortality rates, and worse educational outcomes than non-Indigenous Australians.
"The Voice isn't revolutionary. It's simply a way for Indigenous Australians to share their thoughts and give advice on decisions that affect them. It doesn't give anyone any extra rights and it will be subject to the rules that Parliament sets for it."
Alisha Agland of the Uluru Youth Dialogue has been central to the "Yes" push in Orange. She said:
"If you don't know, find out ... We we live in a world where information is readily accessible.
"This is now the time for everyone to be speaking about it, and it's all about the dialogue. the message I very much encourage is for everyone to read the Uluru statement from the heart. It's a one pager and that talks to exactly the three reforms and how and where the voice came came from.
"Orange has been incredibly receptive. It's been incredibly heartening and encouraging for us ... there's so much appetite within the community to keep learning."
No coordinated "No" campaign is operating at the local level in Orange but several high-profile politicians including Nationals leader David Littleproud and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price have visited town to make their case.
"Some of the Elders that we had the opportunity to speak directly to today have outlined the fact they do not support the [Voice] ... individuals at the grassroots are telling us: 'No, we don't support this proposal'," Senator Price told the CWD from Robertson Park in July.
"I've spoken to a number of local Elders and they've spoken about issues ... employment is a huge issue because they see employment as a way for people to be empowered personally, to support their families, to ensure that their kids are going to school.
"They want to see more community driven, more inclusive ways forward. They ... believe those of us sitting in parliament should actually listen to individuals and not just bureaucracies that are set up to get to gain a greater picture of what those issues are on the ground.
"Another point that was made today by Elders was the fact that they support recognition in our Constitution, but they don't support the Voice. They are unhappy at the fact that the Voice has been latched on to recognition."
Proponents of the Voice say it will advance national reconciliation and improve efforts to tackle indigenous issues by providing a direct line of communication between communities and legislators.
Sceptics primarily argue the federal body would be a top-heavy bureaucracy unable to effectively represent people "on the ground."
A CWD poll in July suggests a majority of Orange residents were not planning to support the proposal at that time. About one in three said they planned to vote year.
National polling suggests support in all states has fallen significantly since the beginning of this year.
Several bodies including Orange City Council have endorsed the "yes" campaign. Staff resources will be offered but council says no significant cost to ratepayers will in incurred.
Deputy mayor Gerald Power - an Indigenous man who was not recognised as an Australian citizen when born in 1961 - spearheaded the push.
"I never thought we'd have a chance in my lifetime to include us as first nation people in the constitution ... It will affect all Indigenous people of this amazing nation, including around here in Orange," he said at the time.
Last year Member for Calare Andrew Gee reported his decision to quit the National Party was partially driven by its opposition to a Voice to Parliament.
A host of Federal politicians met at the Orange Civic Centre in April, 2023 to consult with Indigenous Elders as part of the consultation process to finalise wording.
The Voice was proposed by Indigenous leaders in 2018 as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
