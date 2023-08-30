Central Western Daily
Voice to Parliament Orange campaign begins: 'If you don't know, find out'

William Davis
By William Davis
August 31 2023 - 4:30am
With a date now locked in for the Voice to Parliament referendum, campaigners have a message for Orange residents: "If you don't know, find out."

