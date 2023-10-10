Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Hayden Hajje guilty in Court to mid-range drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated October 11 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LEAVING a "rowdy" birthday party morphed into a criminal conviction for a man, who "didn't know" he would blow his clean record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.