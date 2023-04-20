Greyhound bid firms as new details emerge

Orange appears to be firming as the most likely home for a new multi-million dollar greyhound track as details of ongoing negotiations emerge.
The CWD understands council has engaged lawyers to provide guidance on a possible plan to offload the former trotting track for development. Industry discussions with Bathurst have meanwhile tapered.
New NSW Minister for Gaming and Racing David Harris has been invited by Phil Donato to visit the potential construction site and discuss options in coming weeks.
No agreement to develop the project has been signed and a greyhound track in Orange is not guaranteed. Possible terms for any transfer or sale of council-owned land that may be offered are yet to be made public.
Some individuals privy to negotiations believe Labor's state election victory in March bolstered the Orange bid by creating political incentive to keep the project away from National-held seats including Bathurst.
If construction is greenlit, peak industry body GBOTA's earliest estimate for completion is early-2025. Development approval and other processes could blow this timeline out significantly.
Greyhounds last raced in Orange in 2004 at Wade Park. Destruction of Kennerson Park in Bathurst last year due to flooding pushed GBOTA to search for a replacement.
The organisation says its proposed 'Central West Greyhound Centre of Excellence' would be the world's most advanced racing facility and inject more than $20 million into its hometown economy every year.
"The priority ... will be the track itself and being the safest and best designed in the world. It will be built with the latest technology in regards to safety and welfare," GBOTA CEO Allan Hilzinger told the CWD in March.
"If a mutually beneficial agreement was made ... and it went ahead we would hope to begin as quickly as approvals would allow us and anticipate somewhere in the vicinity of 18-24 months to be ready to open."
Preliminary design plans feature a restaurant, onsite vet clinic, public sports fields, rehoming facilities, a petshop, function centre, and office spaces.
The now-abandoned trotting track off Bathurst Road was formerly known as Highland's Paceway. GBOTA says the site is the "right size, shape, location, set-up, and zoning" for its needs.
Other locations initially explored for use included the former sports precinct on the Northern Distributor, a block adjacent to Orange Airport, and land within the existing Towac Park horse track.
Development of a greyhound track has earned a lukewarm reception from some councillors. At its last meeting the elected body voted 7-3 to offer Bathurst right-of-refusal following a push from Cr Tony Mileto.
Supporters argue the project would bring tourist dollars to Orange, increase diversity of sporting options and advance the town's "rich history" of greyhound racing.
Critics say it would be unfair to 'poach' racing from Bathurst. Extensive ethical concerns surrounding alleged industry practices have also been flagged.
