Driver dies after single car crash near Cudal

An investigation has been launched after a driver died during a single car crash.
At about 12.50pm on Friday, October 6, emergency services were called to The Escort Way, north east of Cudal, about 35km north of Canowindra, following reports a car had gone off the road.
The driver - a man aged 70 - was treated by paramedics before being pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers from Central Police District have commenced an investigation into the incident; however, initial inquiries suggest the driver may have suffered a medical episode.
NSW Ambulance were unable to comment as the case is under investigation.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
