Tiny town Cudal can officially claim bragging rights after its very own pump track was installed on Wednesday.
Described by its Dirtz creator Brett Barnes as a "rollercoaster path'" for bikes, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards to ride on, people of all-ages were carving up Cudal Community Pump Track its first weekend.
Droves of local kids were joined by many families from surrounding towns, with parents travelling from Blayney, Cargo, Cowra, Molong and Orange to check out the scene.
An avid BMX rider himself, Orange-based parent Scott Turner made the commute with his two children, aged five and 12 years old, on Sunday.
I think it's really good, it's one of the best that I've ridden in a while.- Orange's Scott Turner on Cudal Community Pump Track.
"Having the tarmac surface makes it really good as well because usually tracks like this aren't tarmacked, they're dirt, so having a hot mix is good because it stays the same all the time," Mr Turner said.
"It's better, it's faster, it's grippier and you don't have to maintain it."
Compared to Lithgow's pump track opened back in December 2021, Mr Turner said Cudal's latest installment is completely visible for riders.
This can lower collision rates by allowing riders to see what's up ahead, just around the bend or right at their tail.
"Lithgow's track is good, but it's more suited to more advanced riders and it gets a lot busier there," he said.
"It's also great for all-ages and that's the best thing about pump tracks, because really young kids can start on it and people like myself can enjoy it as well."
In contrast to skateparks, he said that pump tracks also have less scare factor for young riders with a lot more variety on the wheel-type front.
"It doesn't matter what you ride here and even though it still hurts the same if you fall, they're not as intimidating as a skatepark," Mr Turner said.
"Younger kids are more likely to have bigger injuries there, whereas no one's going super fast [on pump tracks] and that's always better in terms of those stacks and crashes, so it all helps to build their confidence."
Located at Dean Park alongside the town's sports grounds, the track was a vision picked up by community-driven group, Cudal Central Incorporated.
The project got the greenlight after a grant for $233,000 was secured through the Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Construction works were then originally scheduled to get underway on November 14; though this was the same day that record-breaking floodwaters ripped through Cabonne.
The final stage of the footbridge build for ease of access to the track had also been finalised on October 12, just one month prior to its demise.
"It was a shame because we'd only just finished the access ramps to the swinging bridge with a footpath that would've given great access to here from town, including disabled access as well," the group's Kym Chase said.
"So we'll get all of that fixed next, but it's been so great to see this whole thing come together and people travelling here this weekend to enjoy it.
And as soon as the local kids were allowed to ride on it on Wednesday, they've been straight on it ever since.- Cudal Central Incorporated treasurer, Kym Chase.
Also a CCI member and Mrs Chase's brother-in-law, Peter Chase said while the flood was a devastating event outside of anyone's control, it hasn't stopped the group's drive to forge ahead with village improvements.
The group has also headed many other projects, with one of those being the latest multipurpose sporting facility near Cudal Public School - a combined court to play netball, tennis and basketball.
We're trying to build within the community and encourage tourism as well, because we get a lot of drive-through traffic here and it encourages people to stop and enjoy our town.- Cudal Central Incorporated, Peter Chase.
"Hopefully these projects will raise the profile of our town and we're looking forward to having a big opening day for the pump track when everything's a bit more polished," Mr Chase said.
With the leftover funding pennies, the group will lead some "soft landscaping" with native plants and hopefully a bubbler.
Another idea for the future is to see a big walking track potentially implemented around the area, too.
"There'll be a few extra things on the list, so we're pretty excited for these add-ons and [the pump track] also helps for kids around the ages when they're cruising around town and looking for something else to do," Mrs Chase said.
"We've got a lot of different visions and from a community-perspective, we definitely hope to see more people visiting here."
To get to Cudal Community Pump Track, follow map directions to Dean Park; the town's local sports grounds and soccer fields.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
