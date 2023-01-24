Central Western Daily

Fears for future of Orange mental health facility the O'Brien Centre

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
January 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeff Nalder (chairman of the O'Brien Centre board), David Prince, Margaret Gradon and James Pegum volunteer board members of O'Brien Centre board. Picture by Jude Keogh.

A decision on the future of a "necessary" mental health facility could be made as soon as this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.