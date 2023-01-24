A decision on the future of a "necessary" mental health facility could be made as soon as this week.
The O'Brien Centre has operated from its current location in Huntley Road since 1998 and provides a space for people with a mental illness to develop friendships, gain social and work skills while also offering activities like art, music and gardening through a peer-support based model.
But uncertainty has clouded things in recent years, ever since the state government - which owns the land the centre operates on - submitted plans to split the Bloomfield Hospital precinct in two, with an intention to sell the section the O'Brien Centre sits on.
Board member of the mental health facility, James Pegum, believed that although the centre had been offered two other possible relocation sites, the best outcome would be for the facility to remain exactly where it is now.
"I really fear for the ongoing viability of the group if we have to move," he said.
"I feel like the organisation would just fold if we had to move, even though we don't want it to, because it's a monumental piece of work."
Discussions relating to the lease of the premises on which the consumer-run centre operates are currently ongoing and as such, the Western NSW Local Health District would not shed light on those details as they wished for them to "remain private to ensure the integrity of any negotiations."
A spokesman for the LHD did confirm that the land which the centre operates on is "not currently for sale."
It is this uncertainty which Mr Pegum believes needs to end as soon as possible, in order for the facility to continue to grow as a service for Orange and the surrounding areas.
"We really tried to engage with (the Department of Health) in a proactive way. They really haven't engaged with us in a full and frank way," Mr Pegum said.
"They've played games and not given us certainty and that really affects the well-being of all the people who attend and that's the travesty of the whole thing.
"As it stands today, all we've been trying to do is hold Health to account to deliver on their promise and that is re-house us somewhere or give us the buildings."
Mr Pegum said what the group would ideally want is a 10 to 20 year lease and the right to purchase the buildings if they were to be put up for sale.
"There are people there who are just struggling. There are people who really rely on knowing that the organisation will be there for them," he said.
"We've got clients come from Bathurst and Cowra and there have been meetings where people break down in tears or lose control because they don't know how to handle the uncertainty to what seems like a never ending saga."
Mr Pegum said that should a long-term lease be secured, it would enable them to apply for funding and improve the current centre.
"There's no certainty at the moment, so we can't actually spend any money on fixing anything," he said.
"What we're after is a long-term lease so we can fundraise and obtain government grants so we can improve the buildings, put disabled toilets in and open up more days to offer more services, because there's a huge need.
"We always want to work constructively with the government and the health department because we're all trying to solve the same problem."
Member for Orange, Phil Donato, has also thrown his support behind the O'Brien Centre.
In a statement issued this month, the MP said: "With the threat of the land being sold and the centre being locked out without a suitable place to go to, I've gone in to bat for them, seeking the land be gifted to them, or at least be provided a long-term lease to ensure the volunteer-led organisation and their clients continuation of the service.
"We expect the Government's response in the coming days."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
