Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Tayla Laneyrie in Orange Local Court for offences against police at Coffs Harbour

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has faced court after a female police officer was cut trying to arrest her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.