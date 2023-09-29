In the days leading up to the start of the 2023/24 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the eight teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
With ORC and Centennials Bulls no longer in the competition, half the league will plays finals, so let's give it our best shot to figure out who those teams will be.
First up is the perennial powerhouse that is St Pat's Old Boys.
The Saints had a down year last season when compared to their lofty standards.
Six wins, a fourth-place finish and a first round finals exit was not what most were expecting.
Adam Ryan is back to captain St Pat's again and acknowledged the difficulties they experienced.
"Definitely missing a couple of strike bowlers put us behind the eight ball, especially when it comes to two-day cricket," he said.
"The other part is we enjoyed the challenge of trying other things and giving other people a crack. It was definitely a different situation, but it's always good to have new challenges to work on."
So how will Saints look when they take to the field this time around?
Well, they've added a couple of quicks, but also lost arguably the competition's best batter.
The 2022/23 best and fairest recipient Cooper Brien decided to try his hand in Sydney Premier Cricket.
"That's awesome and what we want to see with the players," Ryan said.
"We want to see them push themselves and go as far as they can and enjoy that high level competition."
Brien's 608 runs will be tough to replace in the number three spot. Instead of getting a like-for-like replacement, Saints have turned to a few familiar fast bowlers to help turn change their fortunes.
Ben Parsons spent the past few seasons with Gordon where he picked up 54 wickets at an average of 24 across all competitions.
Having featured heavily in the club's first and second grade sides throughout the past three seasons, he'll be one of the best bowlers in the BOIDC the minute he steps on the field.
The other key addition is that of Western Zone representative Mitch Taylor.
The quick returns to the Saints bowling ranks after a year off and will make for a deadly one-two combination.
So what will the squad look like to start the year?
Here's who the skipper said will be amongst the first grade group: Adam Ryan (c), Connor Slattery, Bailey Brien, Andrew Brown, Ben Parsons, Josh Wilcox, Mitchell Taylor, Derryn Clayton, Percy Raveneau, Ethan Commerford, Jaye Webber, Brendon Cutmore, Mathew Fearnley, Hayden Goodsell.
With all this said, where do we see St Pat's at the end of the season? We're predicating a 3rd place finish.
