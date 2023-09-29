The Melbourne Cup is coming to Orange.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
For the first time, Australia's most famous horse racing prize is made of Colour City gold.
The 18-carat trophy for 2023 is sourced from Cadia gold mine. An estimated value of $600,000 is claimed.
It will be displayed at the facility from which it was mined on Monday as part of a national tour.
The cup has previously travelled to Orange, including in 2007.
Orange will be the last 2023 stop outside Victoria. The cup travels to several regional towns before arriving at Flemington Racecourse on November 6.
The Melbourne Cup will take place November 7.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.