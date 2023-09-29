Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Melbourne Cup coming to Orange, made from Cadia gold

William Davis
By William Davis
September 29 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Melbourne Cup is coming to Orange.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.