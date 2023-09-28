Construction of a new skatepark in Orange is set to kick off.
About 600 tonnes of soil was delivered this week. Earthworks are scheduled to begin mid-October.
The "streetscape-style area" will comprise multiple ramps and rails.
Completion in January, 2024 is expected. Total costs are estimated at $440,000.
The project builds on an existing strip already located at Glenroi Oval.
Architects Enlocus designed the site. Haley Constructions is contracted for the development.
Orange City Council plans for further expansion with a bowl and spine are subject to further funding.
Orange is home to three skateparks. A snake-themed paint job at the Moulder Park site was recently completed.
