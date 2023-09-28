Orange Thunder are officially the best community club in the country and they have big plans to spend their prize money.
The club was named the Touch Football Australia Community Club of the Year on Monday on the Sunshine Coast, after winning the NSW award in August.
The win comes with $5000 prize money and Thunder president Cathy Goodlock revealed it would be invested into two key areas.
"This $5000 is going to help, we are going to implement that back into the grassroots," she said.
"Something that has always been close to my heart are referees, as a state referee myself.
"What comes with a good game is a good referee and having good numbers is something we've lost a bit over the past few years.
"We have a lot of juniors coming through now which is amazing as well so we want to invest in that and more coaching staff."
Since their foundation in 1998, Thunder has grown into one of the biggest clubs in Orange with more than 100 junior teams playing in weekday social competitions.
Goodlock said the award was down to all the hard work of players and volunteers to help the club grow and perform strongly on the representative stage.
"I was quite excited when I found out about the state win and then when they said 'wait there's more, you've won the national one', it was amazing," she said.
"I've been with this club for more than 20 years and been president for a long time.
"It's amazing we have been recognised nationally for what we are doing at home. It's not always about the representative stuff which is what we want.
"People might think we're all about the representative pathways but if it wasn't for our grassroots we wouldn't have all these players.
"It's a pretty amazing feeling that after all these years we've been recognised."
