Financial stability is emerging as the "number one challenge" at Blayney Shire Council ... and a rate hike may be on the way.
Mayor Scott Ferguson and Deputy Mayor David Somervaille were re-elected to their roles unopposed at this month's meeting on Tuesday.
"It's wonderful to get the full support of my councillors again and my Deputy Mayor David Somervaille for the next 12 months ... it's always an honour," Cr Ferguson told this masthead.
The representative - now in his 12th year - said ensuring community services and infrastructure continue to be adequately funded is his primary goal for the term.
"There's no doubt the financial sustainability of our council is the number-one challenge," he said.
"It's not just the current inflationary environment, which doesn't help anyone of course ... the biggest thing for councils is depreciation of assets.
"Like most councils, Blayney Shire Council has been very happy to receive millions of dollars ... from the state government and we have upgraded all our facilities from our football grounds, to our showgrounds, toilets and community halls.
"That's all wonderful, but now they sit on our books as depreciating assets and we need to plan to make sure that we can look after them into the future. So it's been a bit of a double edged sword."
The size of a possible rate rise is yet to be confirmed. Multiple consultants have reportedly been brought in to advise on measures to improve efficiency.
Most councils in NSW are struggling and about 80 per cent have indicated they may need to lift rates above the ordinary peg of 3.7 per cent. In December, 2022 Lithgow City Council voted to hike rates up to 45.78 per cent.
Land acquisition, a host of internal policy measures, and a briefing from Canobolas Zone RFS were also raised at the Blayney meeting this week.
An update on legal proceedings over construction of modular units at the former Blayney Bowling Club - Ogilvie v Rovest Holdings Pty Ltd - was provided during the closed section.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.