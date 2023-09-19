Central Western Daily
Flyers Creek Wind Farm now generating power near Orange NSW

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 20 2023 - 7:33am, first published 4:30am
A major renewable energy development near Orange has flicked the switch to begin generating power.

