Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Bloomfield Tigers win high-scoring derby under 15s grand final against Orange CYMS

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 18 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a case of fifth time lucky for Bloomfield Tigers under 15s as they emphatically buried a grand final hoodoo.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.