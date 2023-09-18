It was a case of fifth time lucky for Bloomfield Tigers under 15s as they emphatically buried a grand final hoodoo.
The Tigers registered a 40-26 Group 10 grand final win against fierce rival Orange CYMS at Wade Park on Saturday, September 16.
Second rower Ravai Tulevu who scored a try and set up two including one with an audacious flick pass, was relieved at full-time.
"It means a lot. We are all so close and we've fallen short four times in a row," he said.
"We won it the first year but kept on losing so it was good to get over the line. It was that hot it was hard to play though.
"I'm always doing flick passes at training so I'm glad it has paid off."
The Tigers ultimately won the day with a brutal first half, running in four tries.
CYMS were the first to score however via McCallum Cole who forced his way over despite the attention of several Tigers defenders.
Bloomfield's Taj Jordan took matters into his own hands by scoring a double in the space of five minutes to gift his side the advantage.
Tries to Lemy Frail and Mitch Powyer, who received Tulevu's flick pass, followed despite being a man down after Trey Elwood was sin-binned for a high tackle.
CYMS would hit back through Cole to reduce the deficit to 14 at the break.
The free-flowing nature of the game continued afterwards and the Tigers stretched their lead to 28-16 but were again forced down to 12 players after Sebastian Pap received a 10-minute spell for a high shot.
Tyse Rolton scored in the corner for the green and golds but again Tigers were able to stay ahead as Tulevu rampaged a path through the CYMS defence with 15 minutes to play.
Both sides traded further tries for a final scoreline of 40-16.
Bloomfield Tigers 40 (Taj Jordan 3, Lemy Frail, Mitch Powyer, Jock Selwood, Ravai Tulevu tries; Toby Middleton 6 goals) defeated Orange CYMS 26 ( Tyse Rolton, McCallum Cole, Darcy Woodham, Dylan Jones tries, Callum Miskell 3 goals)
