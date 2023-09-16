Orange CYMS green has flexed their muscles to take out the Group 10 under 12s grand final 24-0 against CYMS gold.
The green side were ruthless in attack during what was a highly anticipated all-CYMS decider in front of vocal home supporters at Wade Park on Saturday, September 16.
Green second rower Lachlan Dunkley was unstoppable, scoring a hat-trick to unsurprisingly pick up the player of the match award.
The premiers-in-waiting got off to a fast start, scoring back to back tries in the opening 10 minutes both courtesy of Dunkley.
Golds started to work their way back into the match, enjoying some repeat sets and gaining some good field position.
But the green wall held firm and when they scored their third through Fiteli Fatai after half-time, the trophy was on its way.
Dunkley capped a performance to remember with a runaway try and swan dive as the clock ran down.
Post-match he paid tribute to his teammates and parents for helping him get to games.
You can check out our gallery and highlights at the top of this article.
