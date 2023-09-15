Central Western Dailysport
Women's social cricket competition is coming to Orange in Western first

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 15 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
Ashlee Moon knows what it's like to be surrounded by cricketers.

