Hansen family's Monte the dachshund rescued from base of Canobolas well

By Emily Gobourg
Updated September 19 2023 - 9:28am, first published September 18 2023 - 7:00pm
It's not every day a small puppy falls into a well, but when Monte Hansen does, it'll take eight emergency service workers to get the little fella out.

