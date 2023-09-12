Central Western Daily
Wanted man arrested after alleged triple stabbing in Central West

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 12 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
A wanted man has seemingly turned himself in more than one day after an alleged triple stabbing.

