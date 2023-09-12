A wanted man has seemingly turned himself in more than one day after an alleged triple stabbing.
The 22-year-old man attended Parkes Police Station about 3pm, Monday and was charged. He is the second person arrested.
Two men and a woman were found with knife wounds after reports on an argument at a home on Rankin Street, Forbes. Emergency services were called about 3.30am, Sunday.
Victims were flown to Orange Base Hospital. The stabbed woman is 32-years-old and in stable condition after sustaining "critical injuries". Condition of the 50- and 51-year-old men is described as "serious" and "stable."
A 19-year-old man was arrested immediately after the alleged stabbing. Police reported a second man was wanted.
Charges include using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, intimidating police, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and stalking or intimidating to cause fear or harm.
The first man arrest was granted conditional bail. The second will face Parkes Local Court Tuesday, September 12.
