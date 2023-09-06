Police are on the hunt for a number of offenders after multiple high-speed pursuits, another alleged ramming of a police car and a wild, alleged ram raid of a service station on Woodward Street involving two stolen cars on Wednesday morning.
A forensic team was on the scene at the United Orange Petroleum at around 8am on September 6, after a grey Ford Falcon rammed into the site's glass doors around 4am.
Police were told four people then exited the car and raided the store, allegedly stealing cigarettes before fleeing on foot.
New information reveals the Ford involved is the same vehicle which failed to stop after a police pursuit began on March Street around 3am.
The chase ended after the Ford rammed into a police vehicle at a roundabout on Anson Street.
It is the second time an Orange-based patrol car has been rammed in the space of one week.
The second allegedly stolen car, believed by police to be linked to the servo-ramming, is a Kia Cerato and it was spotted by police around 2.45am on Bathurst Road in Orange.
A pursuit began when the Kia failed to stop, which was later terminated by police due to safety concerns.
Around 5am, police then sighted the same Kia on Bathurst Road and commenced another pursuit in Orange.
The chase was again stopped by police, with the vehicle remaining at large.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which are believed to be linked.
Anyone with information about these incidents, including dashcam or CCTV, is urged to contact Orange Police Station on (02) 6363 6399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
