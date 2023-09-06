The supervisor of an Orange petrol station targeted by thieves twice in the space of a week has been left devastated.
A Woodward Street service station was the subject of a brazen ram raid in the early hours of Wednesday morning. An allegedly stolen car ploughed through the business' glass doors and police remain on the hunt for those involved.
Manager of United Petroleum Orange, Vik Jadhav says the uptick in crime across the city has filled him with a deep concern and immense fear.
"I feel so sad, I don't even know what to say anymore," Mr Jadhav told the Central Western Daily.
"Orange is becoming scary at the moment and this is the second time in a week, two break-ins. I am literally scared."
Mr Jadhav said CCTV footage captured two different vehicles arriving at the site - a Ford Falcon and a Kia Cerato.
Police say the dumped grey Ford was the same car reported stolen the hour prior to the fuel station robbery, which rammed a police vehicle during a 3am pursuit earlier.
Also allegedly stolen and involved in multiple pursuits, the Kia remains at large; and so too do the people behind the burglary.
"They [stole] cigarettes and all kinds of different stuff, they took everything," Mr Jadhav said.
"They came in two cars, one car is still here and the other car they took with them, but everything's on camera."
Mr Jadhav says police were quick to the scene on Wednesday, mere moments after the ram-and-raid took place.
Though his hope is that the people responsible will be brought to justice, where appropriate consequences will match Orange's relentless spike in theft.
Like many fearful business owners in the same boat, Mr Jadhav hopes this will ultimately deter people and reduce recidivism.
"The police were here after five-minutes of the incident [happening] and the forensics team just arrived [at 8.05am], they are all doing their part," he said.
"But we have to take serious action on this one, [police and the courts] have to take these crimes seriously, because it's time for this to stop.
"If they leave it like this, it's just going to happen again and again and again."
