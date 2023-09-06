Central Western Daily
'They took everything': United Petroleum Orange manager, Vik Jadhav on ram-raid

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
September 6 2023 - 5:00pm
The supervisor of an Orange petrol station targeted by thieves twice in the space of a week has been left devastated.

