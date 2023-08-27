Central Western Daily
Woodbridge Cup league tag: Manildra Rhinettes earn redemption with tense grand final win

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 27 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:20pm
Manildra Rhinettes have claimed their first Woodbridge Cup league tag premiership with a tense 10-6 win against Cargo Blue Heelers on Sunday (August 27).

