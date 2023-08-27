Central Western Daily
Woodbridge Cup: Will Petrie scores stunning solo try as Manildra Rhinos beat Trundle Boomers

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 27 2023 - 9:39pm, first published 9:00pm
A 40-metre solo effort from Manildra Rhinos halfback Will Petrie has helped deliver back-to-back Woodbridge Cup premierships.

