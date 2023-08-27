A 40-metre solo effort from Manildra Rhinos halfback Will Petrie has helped deliver back-to-back Woodbridge Cup premierships.
Rhinos defeated Trundle Boomers 18-16 in a nail-biting decider with a 78th minute conversion attempt from Boomers' fullback Mitch Wright just sailing wide.
In hot conditions at Jack Hulxey Oval, Petrie's quick thinking proved the difference.
With Manildra leading 12-6 at the 62nd minute, Petrie spotted a gap in the Boomers' line and sprinted 40 metres, seeing off covering defenders to cross near the posts.
The halfback said he acted on instinct after a familial connection presented an opportunity.
"Luke [Petrie] always tries to open up a bit of space for me to get me going," he said.
"As soon as I saw it I just pinned the ears back and had a go. It worked out!
"I'm feeling pretty tried really. It was a good win, we knew Trundle were going to throw everything they had at us and that's what they did. It came down to that last minute.
"We've been building all year to play our best footy [now]. We fell off a bit in the first half but we dug deep and got it done."
Perhaps wishing to atone for their qualifying final loss at the same venue to the Boomers four weeks ago, Manildra started with plenty of energy, dominating both possession and territory.
Veteran Joe Lasagavibau capitalised, scoring in the corner after a cross-field kick caused havoc.
The red and whites continued to pound the Boomers' line but in a sign of respect to their opponents, opted to take the two points after a penalty 10 metres out.
Their 8-0 lead looked to be intact at half-time but Trundle substitute Joseph Moss had other ideas in the 38th minute, powering across the line with Rhinos players hanging off him.
Trundle picked up where they left off with some strong possession but were powerless to stop a barnstorming Sia Nemani close to the line, the powerful Kiwi forward taking tips from Moss as he forced his way over.
The Boomers were given a helping hand by Manildra with repeat penalties and errors making life difficult for the home team.
Petrie then stepped up to extend the lead to 18-6 and put the ball in Trundle's court.
The 2017-19 premiers weren't done however, fighting back and getting one back with 12 minutes to go through forward Ben Robinson.
With time running out they once again spread the ball wide with centre Lachlan Cuell crossing in the corner.
Wright's sideline conversion attempt floated agonisingly wide and the Rhinos held on to claim back-to-back titles.
Trundle captain Brad Watt lamented his side's performance on the biggest day of the year.
"It was a tough day," he said.
"We were disappointed with the way we played but Manildra were far too good. They deserved that, they were probably the best team all year."
Player of the match: Nick Smith (Manildra)
