Snow is forecast for Orange this week.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting snow to fall on Gaanha Bula-Mount Canobolas on Friday evening. The forecast says the top of the mountain, which sits just shy of an elevation of 1400 metres, should see snow from around 7pm.
The Bureau's Meteye says the most intense falls should be around 4am on Saturday morning.
After a balmy July - one of the city's warmest on record - and a predicted top of 14 degrees on Thursday, the typically wintry Orange conditions will hit us between the eyes on Friday, with a top of 8 degrees predicted for Orange.
Saturday will see a similar maximum day-time temperature in Orange - 8 degrees - which will make Saturday morning sport very brisk for kids across Orange hoping to emulate their favourite Matildas players on the soccer fields at Jack Brabham.
Weatherzone meteorologist Jess Miskelly said at the start of the week a pair of cold fronts had the potential to deliver half a metre of snow in two bursts to snow fields across the east coast of Australia - with a little early in the week and the bulk on Friday into Saturday.
She said Friday is the big hope. At this stage, falls of around 20-40 cm are expected from Friday through to Saturday, with the heaviest falls kicking in later on Friday.
High country around Oberon and Jenolan Caves are predicted to see the bulk of the snow activity in the Central West.
