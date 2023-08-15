Having played alongside Ellie Carpenter and Clare Hunt, Orange footballer Emily McDonald is well placed to describe the effect the Matildas are having on the region.
McDonald, who is a familiar face in Orange sporting circles, played with the Central West duo in a Primary Schools Sporting Association representative team in 2010.
She said watching the Cowra-born Carpenter and Grenfell product Hunt strut their stuff on the world stage showed kids there is a pathway to professional sport no matter where you come from.
"I think for kids it's extremely empowering to show that kids from the bush if you put the hard work in you can make it just as far as any city kids out there I think you've just got to be prepared to move to the city to further your career," she said.
"I've actually enjoyed watching the tournament, the skills of all teams have progressed so much I reckon and it's so good to see country kids smashing it in the big league."
McDonald said while a lot of time has passed, she remembered the duo standing out even at a young age.
"I can't remember much from playing with them because we were so young but I remember Clare being an unreal defender and everyone always looking for Ellie to score goals," she said.
"Both Ellie and Clare were both stand outs with amazing skills during our PSSA tournament and then further progressing into state teams."
Blayney mother and daughter Michelle and Emma Dowsett have been to every Matildas game so far and will once again be in the stands to watch the semi-final against England on Wednesday, August 16.
"We have loved every minute," Michelle said.
"We've lost our voices every game, love the atmosphere and can't wait for Wednesday night."
At junior training on Tuesday afternoon for Barnstoneworth United, players were barely able to contain their excitement ahead of the match.
Brooklyn Leach and Hamish Yeomans were both confident the girls can get the job done with Hamish predicting an ambitious scoreline of 7-5 to Australia.
