Lithgow Workies Wolves co-coach Jack Sullivan has praised his side's resilience after beating Orange CYMS despite being two players down.
Workies defeated CYMS 32-12 at Wade Park on Saturday, August 12, bringing the curtain down on both clubs' Peter McDonald Premiership seasons.
The visitors had to do it the hard way however, only having two players on the bench as they out-muscled CYMS.
Sullivan said his side aimed up and praised the two-try performances of Cooper Egan and Riley Dukes.
"It was a pretty scrappy game, I think the blokes just really wanted to finish well after a tough year," he said.
"We had loads of injuries and only two on the bench as we gave the 18's the week off, they have been backing us up all year, so it was good to get the win.
"Riley all year has just been so hard to contain post contact and he did that again yesterday, Cooper played well and organised well too."
Halfback Egan was the pick of the bunch for Workies, kicking four conversions and guiding his team around the park on top of his double.
Both clubs have endured tough 2023 campaigns with CYMS winning just one and Lithgow finishing on three after yesterday's result.
While the green and gold have a huge rebuilding job on their hands for 2024, Sullivan said Workies needed to use the season as a foundation moving forward.
"It was a tough year but I think points-wise we did well," he said.
"As all teams do we suffered a fair few injuries though other players stepped up well and that's always good to see.
"I think the club just needs to continue developing the young blokes coming through and creating a stronger culture around training and enjoying the time competing and getting better.
"The results will come with this."
CYMS marked the 200th game of president Cam Jones. He is the first player in club history to reach this figure.
