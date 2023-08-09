Cam Jones was already part of Orange CYMS history but will set a record on Saturday that is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.
Jones will play his 200th senior game when he runs out against Lithgow Workies Wolves at Wade Park.
He will be the first player in the near 80-year history of the club to reach the milestone, testament to his longevity and commitment to the green and gold cause.
Jones, who also serves a club president, said he was certainly feeling the mileage in his legs ahead of the Peter McDonald Premiership clash.
"I'm feeling pretty old to be honest, the body feels like it's played a few more than that," he said.
"The club means a lot to me so it will be cool to run out and celebrate."
The front rower got his first taste of senior football in 2010 during his under 16 days when he would back up to play under 18's.
Fast forward to 2013 and Jones ventured into his first year of Group 10 men's competition without any real expectations of playing in what was a stacked CYMS side.
Little did he know he would end that campaign with a premiership medallion around his neck.
"2013 was my first year out of 18's and I was lucky enough to be a part of that premiership side," he said.
"That year I was in and out of first and reserve grade, there were a lot of good forwards at the time.
"I bided my time on the bench, only started two games that year and didn't get on during the semi-final so come grand final I wasn't really expecting to be named in the team.
"Sully [Mick Sullivan] gave me a call and let me know I was going to be part of a grand final team which was pretty exciting at the age of 18."
The 2013 decider is perhaps the most famous, certainly around these parts, as CYMS and Orange Hawks battled it out in front of more than 6000 people at Wade Park.
Jones said it was a special moment to share with some of his childhood idols.
"It was pretty cool, that was my first premiership win, I'd been to two grand finals before. " he said.
"It was cool to be so young and playing alongside the likes of Sully, Tim Bassmann, Des Knight.
"Those were the guys you looked up to as a kid coming through the juniors. To be able to play in a grand final win with those guys was pretty awesome."
