Angus Vane in Orange Local Court for breach of interlock order

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 11 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:30am
A man who was caught driving along the Mitchell Highway at Guyong without an interlock device fitted to the vehicle has faced Orange Local Court.

