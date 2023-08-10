A man who was caught driving along the Mitchell Highway at Guyong without an interlock device fitted to the vehicle has faced Orange Local Court.
According to court documents, Angus Kurt Vane, 24, of Peel Street, Bathurst, was driving an Audi hatch along the highway towards Orange at 4.10pm on June 20 this year.
Police stopped him near the Pretty Plains Road intersection at Guyong and he produced a P2 driver's licence.
Vane's licence conditions had a limit of one passenger and there was a one passenger limit.
However, there was no interlock device fitted to the Audi and he had two passengers in the vehicle.
He said he was aware the vehicle did not comply with the interlock condition on his licence and that he was over his passenger limit.
He said his vehicle that was fitted with the interlock device was getting fixed and he needed to travel to Orange to see a friend.
Vane's interlock condition was made when he was convicted at Bathurst Local Court on June 8, 2022 for low-range drink driving. The interlock order was due to expire on September 8, 2023.
Magistrate David Day reviewed the information supplied by the police and told Vane, who did not have legal representation, that he was not helped by his driving record.
Vane repeated what he told the police and said his car with the interlock device was being repaired on the day offence.
Mr Day said the offence was "low end" and convicted Vane and fined him $220.
