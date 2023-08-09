An earthquake has registered in the Orange region on Thursday morning.
The tremor clocked 2.9 magnitude, just outside what is measurable on the Richter Scale.
Geoscience Australia measured the earthquake at 10 kilometres.
It's believed to have reached the surface at about 6.06am on Thursday morning south west of Orange and north west of Blayney.
If you felt the earthquake, Geoscience Australia ask you to register it.
Also making news: Eugowra flood recovery crawling forward as landmark reached
We want to know...
In January we looked at the earthquake data across Orange. Want to see what we found? Check it out here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.