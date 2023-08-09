Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Homelessness crisis prompts transformation plans at Orange Uniting Church

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 10 2023 - 12:43pm, first published August 9 2023 - 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A historic Orange church building is set to be converted into emergency housing for residents in need.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.