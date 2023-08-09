A historic Orange church building is set to be converted into emergency housing for residents in need.
Plans to transform the Orange Uniting Church kindergarten hall on Anson Street were lodge with Orange City Council this week.
"We want to be that church in the centre of town, which is very clearly showing that we love people and that God loves people," reverend Andrew Cunningham told the Central Western Daily.
The more-than-a-century-old building will comprise seven small units, a large common area, kitchen, dining space, bathrooms, and an office.
An access ramp and minor external modifications are also included in the plans.
Stays of up to three months will be offered to "people needing emergency accommodation." The growing number of displaced woman in Orange will be a focus. Capacity is limited to 11 people.
Construction is due to begin before Christmas. Guests will be welcomed from the middle of next year.
"Our understanding of the gospel of Jesus is that it's not just about your inner self ... the way that Jesus interacted with people was he cared deeply about their lives and their physical wellbeing," reverend Cunningham said.
The kindergarten hall was built in 1919 to accommodate the Church's growing Sunday school. William Lamrock designed the building.
It is protected under the NSW Heritage Register. A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the NSW Department of Community and Justice to fund the conversion.
"As church changes and less people go to Sunday school ... we've found it probably hasn't been used as much as we would like, so we've been looking for a different use," reverend Cunningham said.
"Over the last few years, we've investigated things such as cafes going in ... but we we decided that we'd investigate something else that actually suits our mission a bit more."
