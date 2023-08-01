How your money is being spent by Orange City Council has been revealed ... and the detailed new breakdown includes some surprises.
More than $100 million was forked out to cover day-to-day expenses last year. Residents contributed about $45 million in rates, at an average of about $1500 each - more than anywhere else in the region.
"Increased transparency on council expenditure is important," Cr Steve Peterson, who pushed for the spending data to be made public, told the Central Western Daily earlier this year.
Water works and administration represent the equal biggest costs for local government. Each accounts for about 14 per cent of total spending.
Roads, parking and footpath maintenance follows at 11 per cent, alongside upkeep of recreational faculties including parks, sportsgrounds and the Aquatic Centre.
Sewerage treatment, waste management, services including childcare, aged and disability care, the youth hub and pound, and the library, theatre, gallery, and museum all represent between five and 10 per cent of spending.
The smallest costs are councillor pay and costs, planning, property management, the airport and caravan park, tourism promotion, community hall, storm water, and building approvals.
The data shows government grants are now bringing more money into council coffers than resident rates, with 32 per cent to 30 per cent.
Other income includes resident charges and fees (22 per cent), interest (six per cent), operating grants (six per cent), "other" (three per cent), and net gains (one per cent).
Rates and service costs are set to rise in Orange this year, with "serious challenges" flagged in the new draft budget.
The average resident will fork out about $109.19 more per year and business costs will climb about $133.64, under the 3.7 per cent rate increase. Service prices are due to rise 5 per cent.
All upcoming projects remain funded. These include the conservatorium and planetarium ($25 million), Southern Feeder Road, Lake Canobolas overhaul, sports precinct, footpath repairs, Huntley Road upgrade, East Orange Stormwater Channel, sewerage treatment plant upgrades, and several other facility upgrades.
Orange City Council spent $103.243 million on its day-to-day operations throughout the most recent 12-month reporting period (covering 1 July, 2021 to 30 June, 2022).
Wages for its 637 staff - and other employee expenses such as superannuation - accounted for almost half that, at $43,994,000.
Residents forked out about a total of $50 million in rates, more than anywhere else in the Central West.
In return more than four-billion litres of sewage was processed, 160,000 bins were collected, about 3000 tonnes of waste was recycled, 109 public parks were maintained, dozens of roads and footpaths were repaired, and construction of several major projects commenced.
The average Orange bill is about 25 per cent higher than surrounding LGAs according to NSW government data. Cabonne, Blayney, and Bathurst provide fewer public services.
Unpaid rates are a substantial drain on council coffers, with about $6.9 million outstanding as of March, 2023. This equates to about 10.96 per cent of all owed rates and is an increase of 30.19 per cent from the same time 12 months ago. "More active debt recovery" is flagged in the new budget.
