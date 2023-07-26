"I've cried with people at the front counter who've come in to do their first year's memoriam. I've laughed with people who are putting silly ads in for someone's birthday and I've dealt with prostitutes. I've done it all."
Those are the words of Annie Hailes who, after 33 years manning the Central Western Daily front desk, has decided to retire.
The choice was not an easy one though, with Ms Hailes admitting she was a "bit apprehensive" at first.
"The Central Western Daily has been a big part of my life," she said.
Her first official day at the newspaper came on May 14, 1990 in a part-time role. But when the full-time classified position became available not long after, she was offered the job.
Although her official title is 'classified sales representative' she has always described it as "hatch, match and dispatch".
Asked why she's stuck it out at the same job for more than three decades, Ms Hailes noted how she "actually likes" her job.
"I wouldn't have been here for this long if I didn't," she added.
"I've worked with some great people over the years and I've seen a lot come and go. Some of my work colleagues I've become friends with and I'm still friends with them."
ACM facilities coordinator Carmell Cass was one of those colleagues she has gotten to know over the past decade.
Ms Cass said Ms Hailes' retirement would be a "big loss" for the company.
"When you tell people in the community that you work at the Central Western Daily, the first thing they say is 'do you know Annie Hailes' because she is first point of call and has been for many years," Ms Cass said.
"She knows her job back to front. She's always happy and in a good mood and nothing is too much trouble for her. Her knowledge of the classifieds is second to none."
Ms Hailes' last day will be August 11 and the beloved face of the front desk has already started telling her customers the news.
"I haven't had a lot of problems with anybody over the years. You get the occasional person who is difficult to deal with, but you just go with the flow," she said.
"It's been great."
With a holiday to Queensland on the cards with her partner, it's fair to say Ms Hailes' decision to call it a day came as welcome news to her family.
"A couple of weeks ago my brother was at me saying I needed to bloody retire and chill out," she said with a smile.
Above all else, what Ms Hailes will miss the most about working at the Central Western Daily will be the people.
"I don't think there's anyone in this building that I dislike," she said.
"I love everybody and I think everybody loves me."
