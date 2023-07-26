Nearly nine months since floodwater gutted her former gym space, Molong's Heba Elkurdi looks up at new business signage with tears in her eyes.
The old theatre and squash courts at 59 Bank Street will officially be new home to Downtown Fitness from August 11.
After several months of hard yakka in the community, the site has been fully revamped.
"To think that I fell apart on this same street in November to being where things are at now, it's surreal standing here," Ms Elkurdi said.
"The amount of help and love that's gone into this place, it's on a whole other level. For the people involved and the endless support, I'll never be able to thank them enough."
Since November's deluge, Ms Elkurdi has been "cramming people" into her small garage space at home, holding personal training and group sessions (with salvaged items) to generate income.
In a bid to launch a gym base again, three potential sites in Molong were on the cards. One included a church space.
But starting from scratch after five-years of building her business from the ground-up, there was a lot to consider.
"I really needed to have a good think about it all before I made any decisions, whether I could push through and make the big commitment to keep going," Ms Elkurdi said.
"But even through the trauma from the floods, I still had this ambition in my gut to get the gym going again.
"And I didn't realise how much [my business] meant to other people in this town either. I learned that it was their safe haven, their emotional and physical outlet."
Wanting to rebuild a service providing longer hours, she'd need a bigger space. How to financially manage a new vision would be another story; and insurance dramas continued to throw curveballs.
That's when Molong Magpies Rugby Union Club entered the picture.
"[Magpies members] approached me and basically said 'here's what we're thinking, we'll buy the old squash courts, the boys will do some construction work, and we'll share the space as a club and gym business in one'," Ms Elkurdi said.
"We crunched the numbers and it was a huge trust of fate after what the business had been through, but I said 'let's do it'. I've just trusted the entire process and that everything will be okay."
Committing to ongoing rent payments once back on her feet, the venue will also be the rugby club's headquarters.
The 676 square-metre block is at the opposite end of Bank Street to Ms Elkurdi's former gym space. It sits on higher ground where floodwater only just crept up to in 2022.
It's those connected to the rugby club who have "made it all happen" to make the revived space a reality, the gym owner said.
Magpies players were carting new equipment just this week - evening hours, before their training session.
"There's been silent heroes for four months, people working longer days and volunteering their weekends to redesign and fit everything out," she said.
"Everyone has knocked over incredibly hard work and the dedication has truly been unbelievable. They're absolute legends."
Staffed hours for the gym will be 9am to 5pm, with a keyless entry a new service on offer from 5am to 9pm.
Part of Ms Elkurdi's business restructure is to give people the opportunity to train before or after work.
"I really wanted members to have that flexibility, and there's also a new timetable for classes in the works," she said,"so it's a really exciting time for the whole town."
Cabonne's mayor Kevin Beatty and Orange members, Phil Donato and Andrew Gee, are invited to the opening day from 10am on Friday, August 11.
Merchandise will be up for sale with free giveaways, along with a barbecue and in-house tours for those to check it all out.
The site will remain open during the August 12 to 13 weekend, early hours to lunchtime. Usual classes will resume from Monday, August 14.
It's the same day that will mark exactly nine months since the devastating flood.
"So many people have supported me and they've stressed how important my business, that's why I made the choice to reopen," Ms Elkurdi said.
"After the dust settled, I realised the massive need for it; and Molong deserves a space like this."
