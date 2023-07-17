Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Domestic Violence offenders in Western NSW arrested during Operation Amarok III

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
July 18 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A senior police officer has admitted that if domestic violence offenders want to breach court orders aimed at protecting survivors, then "they're going to go and breach it."

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.