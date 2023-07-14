Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Breaking

Peter McDonald Premiership: Clubs fielding unregistered trainers, coaches and first aid officers

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 14 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than half of the Peter McDonald Premiership's clubs face point deductions if they keep fielding unregistered support staff, Group 10 president Linore Zamparini has warned.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.