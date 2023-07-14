More than half of the Peter McDonald Premiership's clubs face point deductions if they keep fielding unregistered support staff, Group 10 president Linore Zamparini has warned.
Coaches, trainers and first aid officers all need to be registered before they can take to the field of play.
Zamparini confirmed to the Central Western Daily more than half the clubs across the Western premiership's four divisions - first grade, reserve grade, under 18s and league tag - had been caught red-handed fielding unregistered participants and would be deducted competition points if they continued to do so from Round 11 onwards.
"There will be point deductions," he said.
"They need to be up to speed straight away. They were given a bit of leeway and been told to pull themselves into line."
While the identity of the clubs in violation of the rules were not disclosed, Zamparini said a "serious" precedent had been set across both Group 10 and 11.
"It's more than 50 per cent of the clubs," he said.
"That's spread across whether it's a trainer, first aid officer, coach or anyone on the field. Each club could have someone different (unregistered).
"It's clubs across the board, both Group 10 and 11. It's pretty serious, they have to have their trainers, coaches and first aid officers registered.
"That's a must. At the end of the day it safeguards them as a club, whoever is attending to their players and us as a league.
"If we don't cross the T's and dot the I's, if someone gets seriously injured it will go onto the person who is not qualified, it will go the club, the league, the Peter McDonald Premiership and it will go back all the way to the NSW Rugby League. Everyone is liable."
