Sami Laing scores hat-trick in Orange Hawks victory against Blayney Bears

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 13 2023 - 8:34am, first published 8:00am
She was a sight to behold on the Wade Park pitch but Sami Laing was quick to shift praise onto her teammates.

