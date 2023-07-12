She was a sight to behold on the Wade Park pitch but Sami Laing was quick to shift praise onto her teammates.
The Orange Hawks centre scored a hat-trick in her side's 34-4 win against Blayney Bears on Sunday, July 9.
The league tag stalwart said it was easy to cross the white line when she had some "handy" connections from her many years at Cargo Blue Heelers.
"I have a couple of the girls who I used to play with at Cargo for five years here," she said.
"It's quite handy. Heidi (Regan) and I are used to playing alongside each other. We always know where the other one is.
"It's all down to the people who put you through the holes isn't it?
"It's not really a solo effort when you have the likes of Fordy (Bec Ford) or Heidi on your inside giving you those good balls."
The home side was on fire early against the Bears, leading 16-0 at the change and not applying the brakes in the second half.
It was a crucial victory for Hawks, who flew above Lithgow Workies Wolves into fourth place.
With a tough road trip to face the same opposition this weekend, Laing said the side was just trying to make sure they start well every week, something that has proven a challenge at times during the season.
"It was one of those games we had to get going, we have been pretty slow at starting our games lately," she said.
"We had a few more of our combinations work today and got some more plays away. Things we have been trying to do for a while. I think now that we have a few more people in positions that work.
"You have to work to your strengths and having a good dynamic on your right side and on your left is going to make the biggest difference.
"You just have to work your way forward. It's hard, we have a pretty new team with a lot of girls who haven't played and we are still trying to gel together as a team.
"That can make things a bit difficult to get going."
