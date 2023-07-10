A new spate of information sessions on the Voice to Parliament referendum have been lined up for Orange.
The events will be held at community centres throughout July and August, 2023 to "build public understanding".
Orange Region Voice Working Group (ORVWG) is hosting the sessions at Orange High School and the Civic Centre. An online event is also scheduled.
"This referendum presents an opportunity for young people in the Orange Region to engage with a significant legal and societal reform, allowing them to shape the future of our community, and their own futures," ORVWG member Alisha Agland said.
ORVWG is represented by Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, Orange Local Aboriginal Land Council, Uluru Youth Dialogue, Orange 360, local businesses, and Orange City Council.
The upcoming referendum aims to enshrine constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians and establish a body to advise the federal parliament on Aboriginal affairs.
Proponents say this will advance national reconciliation and improve efforts to tackle indigenous issues by providing a direct line of communication between communities and legislators.
Sceptics argue the Voice would be a top-heavy bureaucratic body unable to effectively represent people "on the ground." Its potential influence over executive government has also been flagged.
"The Voice to Parliament represents a unique chance for our community to come together and build an institution that will shape the future for generations to come," ORVWG said in a statement.
"By embracing the principles of the Uluru Statement, we can foster greater understanding, collaboration, and peace between First Nations and non-Indigenous peoples.
"This is not about changing Australian identity; it is about acknowledging our shared location, history, and responsibility to coexist harmoniously."
Orange City Council voted to endorse the 'yes' campaign in 2022. Staff resources will be engaged to support the campaign but no significant costs to ratepayers are expected.
Deputy mayor Gerald Power - who was not recognised as an Australian citizen when born in 1961 - spearheaded the push.
"I never thought we'd have a chance in my lifetime to include us as first nation people in the constitution ... It will affect all Indigenous people of this amazing nation, including around here in Orange," he told the Central Western Daily at the time.
Member for Calare Andrew Gee said his decision to quit the National Party last year was partially driven by its opposition to a Voice to Parliament.
The 'Voice' was proposed by Indigenous leaders in 2018 as part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.
