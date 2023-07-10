Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Voice to Parliament referendum sessions in Orange announced by ORVWG

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated July 10 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new spate of information sessions on the Voice to Parliament referendum have been lined up for Orange.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.