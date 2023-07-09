A man believed to be in his 80s is dead after an early-morning head-on crash on the Castlereagh Highway on Monday.
NSW Police believe around 3.15am on July 10 a Ford ute travelling east and a Ford hatchback travelling west collided at Caerleon, just north of Mudgee.
A passing motorist and police officers were at the scene - five kilometres from the Mudgee CBD - first but the elderly male driver of the ute died before NSW Ambulance paramedics were in attendance.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
The driver of the hatchback - a 22-year-old woman - was treated at the scene for suspected back injuries and was taken to Dubbo District Hospital for further treatment.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District have established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
As of 8.30am on Monday, July 10, the Castlereagh Highway was closed in both directions, with traffic diversions in place.
At 10am transport for NSW confirmed the Castlereagh Highway had reopened at Caerleon, north of Mudgee, following that fatal two car crash. Diversions have now been lifted and traffic conditions have returned to normal through the area.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.