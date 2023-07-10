A competitive spanner has officially been thrown in the works around the Peisley Street trades precinct.
Australia's biggest independent retailer of professional tools, Total Tools Orange opened its doors on Monday, June 26, after nearly five months preparing the space.
Born and bred in Orange, Shane Robertson, 37, is second-in-charge of the business and feels confident that the new team will deliver on service excellence.
"We're all about sticking with the customer from start to finish, from as soon as they walk in the door, and we'll do everything we can to get what they're after," he said.
"We'll go above and beyond for [our customers] and if we haven't got it in stock here, then we'll hunt for it until we track it down."
From Milwaukee, Makita, Bosch and more, there are more than 90 Total Tools sites across Australia after 30-years of operating.
Stores stock around 20,000 tools and other trades-related products on-site, with access to more than 60,000 products nation-wide.
Which is why Mr Robertson said their Orange presence has certainly added stiff competition in the local trade supplies world, particularly with the new business almost neighbouring the Sydney Tools site.
"Yes, there is a contest between us and Sydney Tools, there definitely is new competition now," he said.
"We've also got Blackwoods across the road and down the road, there's Cigweld, so there's 100 per cent some big competition in this business district.
"But we're trying to set ourselves apart when it comes to exceptional customer service, so that will remain one of our biggest focusses."
Ironically, the Total Tools' 2IC is a former employee of Orange's Sydney Tools; though he found it a "no-brainer" to join the rival crew given the extra perks in a management role.
Already, there's nearly a dozen on-site staff from qualified tradespeople to former chefs.
"Our team is a mix of different kinds of people from all walks of life, one of the blokes used to be a chef and we've got a female sparky [electrician] on board, as well," Mr Robertson said.
"We've all been working together for the past two months with preparation and through training as well, so we've all bonded really well to a point we've kind of formed a family here already."
The new building features car parking at the front and side of the site, with other emerging businesses to launch on the large lot in the near future.
Total Tools Orange is located at 21-25 Peisley Street and trades seven days a week. Doors open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5.30pm. Saturday hours are from 9am to 4.30pm with Sunday's from 10am to 3pm.
For more information, head online to the Total Tools website or phone the store directly on (02) 5327 3700.
Peter Fisher Real Estate, after reaching 50 years in business in 2022, are now firmly focussed on the future as the agency expands into nearby Molong.
The new Peter Fisher office has opened at 42 Bank Street, right in the heart of the Molong town centre.
"We feel that we have already enjoyed a strong connection with Molong over many years and even more so recently" said Hunter Ridley, owner and director of Peter Fisher.
"With Molong locals Jacob Evans and Renee Reid already being well known faces in town and all of our sales team having handled sales in the area for many years now, it just made sense for us to have a more physical presence in the town."
The premises at 42 Bank Street has been home to many other independent agencies over the years.
"It's a great feeling, like we are carrying on a tradition for the town," Mr Ridley added.
Peter Fisher provides property management services and already manages a number of properties in Molong.
Mr Ridley said the agency is looking forward to connecting with landlords and investors who own properties in Molong.
Peter Fisher is holding a Grand Opening on Friday, July 21, and invite everyone along for a sausage sizzle and lots of giveaways between 10.30am and 1.30pm.
"We would love for people to come along and have a look at our new office and meet the team," Mr Ridley added.
