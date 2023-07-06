Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Haley Jean Makeup Artist: How an unexpected dream became a 'that's it' reality

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated July 6 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If your business cleaned up in the industry awards department for five consecutive years, you'd likely be on the right path as an entrepreneur.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.