If your business cleaned up in the industry awards department for five consecutive years, you'd likely be on the right path as an entrepreneur.
Orange's Haley Jean Milne, 27, has become renowned with brides in the Central West for her makeup artistry since launching her own business in 2015.
Her 10-year goal of having weddings booked every weekend was reached in the first 18 months. In the 2022 post-COVID year alone, she knocked over 118 bridal gigs.
But the Haley Jean Makeup Artist journey started unexpectedly during her teen years; and instead of heading to campus after Year 12, she dove into a YouTube tunnel.
"I did very well in school and I was wanting to go down the criminology and law path, but I had a lot of health issues and spent a fair bit of time at home getting creative," Ms Milne said.
"Makeup was never the plan and I had hardly any support from concerned family and friends at the time, they wanted me to go to university and saw the idea as a waste of time.
"But they just let me go and do my thing, because once I stick my mind to something, that's it."
Crafting her friends' makeup during their graduation day, Ms Milne remembers a true sense of inner peace and fulfilment washing over her.
She pushed past the attached fear when it comes to taking a big leap and went for it.
"There was just something about that day, I felt in my element," she said, "and that's when I knew I had to do this, I thought 'this is it'."
Without looking back, her small business has since thrived with a speciality in bridal make up and hair-styling.
She's been ranked number one in the Central West region in the Brides Choice Award each year from 2018 to 2021, including another top title in the 2022 Wedding Industry Awards.
Featured in Huddle's 2023 Downtown Magazine during June, Ms Milne's success-to-date is something she continues to pinch herself about.
Regardless of long and strenuous hours on her feet (and what little time she gets to herself), the reaped rewards have always outweighed Ms Milne's consistently-crammed schedule.
"It's always been about making people feel like their beautiful selves without covering them up or changing who they are, it's never been about transformation with my work," she said.
"It's always been about unleashing that inner confidence and allowing what's already there to really shine through. It's the coolest job on earth."
Admittedly, Ms Milne said she becomes so immersed in a bride's momentous occasion that she "has to leave" before they gown up.
It's the coolest job on earth.- Haley Jean Milne on what ended up becoming her dream job.
"I'm a sympathetic crier who totally gets caught up in the moment, I end up feeling so connected to them on their special day," she said.
"You want to go out of this earth having had a purpose and I feel like being part of those special moments where they felt their most beautiful at that point in time, that's success for me."
Along with film shoots, commercial work, family scenes, business head shots and more, Ms Milne also runs exclusive makeup workshops with in-person demonstrations.
With group bookings energising the expert and helping her to "spread her love of the craft", taking a chance on this dream was something she's never regretted.
"My best advice is to trust your intuition and trust your gut, regardless of what people think or say, because there's no better time than right now to do what feels right for you," Ms Milne said.
"Just go with it and trust yourself; if something tickles your pickle, you do it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.