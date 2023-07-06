Experienced horse trainer Melissa Harrison says swapping the city for Orange has opened up a raft of new possibilities.
Moving from Kembla Grange in April, Ms Harrison said she was thrilled to see her runners trot out close to home at Wellington on Saturday, July 8.
Originally pencilled in as a Cowra race meet, conditions on the track led to Orange being called into action before further wet weather saw it moved to Wellington.
"We're excited, it's good to be back racing. We can't wait," she said.
"We have three runners on Saturday - Bobby's Secret in the Benchmark 50,000 for colts and geldings and two maidens with Brandywine in the 1280 and Allikah in the 1000 metres."
Ms Harrison said Orange's central location as well as Racing NSW's country boosted race initiative had convinced her and the family to make the move.
"From Orange we can access so many country tracks without spending too long in the truck which is huge for us," she said.
"They have great facilities at Towac Park. The aqua treadmill and the sand training tracks for example. So that was definitely part of it. The Racing NSW country boosted races were also a huge thing for us.
"They have prize money of $30,000 and it's only for horses trained on country tracks so we weren't eligible previously by training out of Kembla Grange because that was provincial.
"There are of course conditions so you can't enter them for three months or three starts from the time you come out to the country.
"We are just starting to become eligible for them now for a few of our horses so that's good."
Awkward draw, wet track, and being an $81 long-shot was no concern for pacer Bill Shannon, who notched up his 11th victory on Wednesday night.
The seven-year-old gelding braved the cold, muddy conditions at Bathurst Harness Racing Club, with few expecting it to result in a trip to the winner's circle.
But driver Kim Grant had faith.
"I knew if I could get him up handy early, with the early pace he has, we would be a real chance of picking them up," Grant said.
Known for have good gate speed, Grant charged forward at the start and seduced a good trip behind the leader - the Nathan Hurst-trained Tulhurst Dancer.
Entering the home straight on the final occasion, Bill Shannon zipped up the inside to claim a close victory by a head margin.
Grant was very excited after realising they had won, and thanked trainer Peter Bullock for the drive.
"It means a lot that Pete keeps giving me the drive on Bill and keeps having faith in me," she said.
"The win meant so much, not just to me, but to everyone in the stable.
"Bill keeps trying every time he races and it's great to see him pick up one."
Third, third, second, second, second, second.
That's the form of the Kerbang in the six most recent starts before a six-month spell at the start of this year.
Previously trained by Gemma Hewitt, the gelding is now with her feather, Bathurst-based Bernie, and he will go around for the first time since December 31 last year on Friday night at Dubbo.
One of the most unlucky maidens in the west, Kerbang is yet to win a race but has 10 placings from 14 career starts.
Doug, Gemma's sister, will be in the gig on Friday night in the Zoo FM Pace (1720m).
Racing NSW has warned against an investment scam targeting people within the industry.
Trainers, in particular, are warn against investment opportunities from wealthy overseas people.
People are urged to be cautious if they are contacted by anyone who is an overseas investor or someone who can not identify themselves.
Anyone affected by the scam should contact NSW Police and Racing NSW's Integrity Department.
