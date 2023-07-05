Jayden Innes tends to shy away from the spotlight. In fact, the 15-year-old "doesn't like attention" at all.
But if the promising rugby league player continues to develop the way he has these past few seasons, he may have to get used to it.
The Orange teenager has been with the West Tigers junior set-up since early 2022 and said it was the club's devotion to its players which saw him jump on board.
"They're very about their players," he said.
"They look after them and don't treat them badly like some other clubs. They look after me and I can check up every day."
The James Sheahan student got the opportunity to train under Tigers legend Benji Marshall in 2022 as part of the club's elite pathways white cubs' program.
"He was teaching me one-on-one and was telling me stuff to do with my feet and how to move properly," Innes said.
"I'm better off because of it."
This year, he was once again selected into the 32-player group targeted at those aiming to progress from development programs to Harold Matthews Cup in 2024.
"Lately it's been pretty full on," he said of the rigorous training program which sees him travel down to Sydney at least twice a week.
"It can be annoying sometimes when you just want to sleep in your own bed at home. But you make your sacrifices for what you love."
Innes, who has spent time at lock, five-eighth, centre and fullback, is also part of the 'spine and kicking academy' for the club's best up-and-coming halves and ball players.
Former Australian half-back Brett Kimmorley will be heavily involved in the group, with Innes excited to learn as much as possible off the star-studded coaching staff.
Currently playing his weekend footy with Group 6 club Camden Rams, Innes was hopeful of making a push for the Tigers' Harold Matthews Cup side next season and from there, go as far as can.
If his star continues to rise, he may just have to get used to a few more interviews.
"It's a bit scary sometimes. I don't like the attention on me," he said.
"It's a bit overwhelming sometimes, but you get used to it."
Seems like he's well on his way to conquering those fears.
