Orange Hawks lock Matthew Boss says his side's win over defending premiers Forbes Magpies is "massive" and proves they can be a title contender in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
The number 13 scored twice in Hawks' 24-22 victory at Wade Park on Sunday, July 2.
It was an end-to-end affair with both sides trading tries on the regular.
Such was the quality, it took almost 10 minutes for the game's first stoppage when Boss crashed over after skillfully scooping up a low pass from dummy-half.
Boss said it was the toughest game of the campaign to date.
"That was as tough a game as we've had," he said.
"We played them last year and it was again the hardest game we had and today was right up there. That was end-to-end, physical. That was a tough one.
"I looked up at the clock after we scored and there were 30 minutes left in the first half and I thought 'oh God, it's going to be such a long game'.
"I can't crack it for three [tries] yet. I'm trying my best so maybe I'll have to hog it a bit more.
"It's always a good feeling to get over the line."
Forbes centre Richard Fui hit back for the visitors after they were gifted repeat sets on the Hawks line.
That was followed by another four-pointer to Boss before Magpies fullback Mitchell Andrews reduced the deficit to 18-10 with a try 30 seconds before the break.
Forbes came out of the sheds with a renewed vigour and it soon paid off with some quick hands from halfback Nick Greenhalgh and Andrews putting Fui over for a double.
The visitors started to really turn the screws but some opportunistic play from Hawks captain Alex Prout saw him pounce on a loose ball and sprint 60-odd metres before putting fullback Ryan Manning over.
Buoyed by a large travelling contingent, Magpies second-rower Traie Merritt scored to reduce the deficit to 24-22 but that's the way the scoreline would stay with some tireless defending helping Orange hold on.
Boss said it proved Hawks would be a force come finals.
"Every game we've played we've been in it," he said.
"We have a team here that can really do something and that's exciting for the club. It's massive, that was a tough, tough, game. I'm really happy with that.
"We have Nathan Potts overseas at the moment as well and he's probably our best player so to win that without him [was big].
"Our middles really stood up today and played well so I'm really happy."
Both sides observed a minute's silence for fallen Under 18's Magpies player Dane Richards, who died last Sunday.
